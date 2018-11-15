Amur Minerals (AMC) Trading 10.5% Higher

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 673,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

In other news, insider Robert William Schafer bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £600.36 ($784.48). Also, insider Brian Charles Savage bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £612.20 ($799.95). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,001 shares of company stock worth $180,004.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

