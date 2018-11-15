Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $108,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 85,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,980.9% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

