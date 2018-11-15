Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AT Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 13,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

