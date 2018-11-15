Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ HA traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hawaiian has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,650,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 47.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,363,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

