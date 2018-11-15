Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (IEX) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $136.29. 14,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX has a 52 week low of $123.47 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $480,879.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,468,000 after buying an additional 339,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,677,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,993,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IDEX by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 86,584 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

