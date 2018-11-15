Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.13 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,279,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,687,000 after buying an additional 3,017,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,960 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 451,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after purchasing an additional 408,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.