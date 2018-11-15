Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (WEX) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. WEX reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $103,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. WEX has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $203.49.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.