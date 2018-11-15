Analysts Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 31 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 141,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $853,374.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $284,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,841 shares of company stock worth $1,960,914. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

