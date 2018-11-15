Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “$112.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

