Analysts Expect Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. Green Plains Partners posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%.

GPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 44,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The company has a market capitalization of $468.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.43. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

