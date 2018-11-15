Analysts Expect Lydall, Inc. (LDL) to Post $0.36 EPS

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Lydall’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $29.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 109 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDL. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $53.00 price target on Lydall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Lydall in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter worth $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the third quarter worth $215,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,250. Lydall has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $420.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Lydall had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lydall will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

