Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $9.66 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $7.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $35.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.19 billion to $39.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.79 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 2,689,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,490. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $33,141,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.6% during the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 343,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.