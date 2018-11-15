Analysts Expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will announce sales of $32.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $56.10 million. Spark Therapeutics reported sales of $7.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.97 million to $119.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $157.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.52.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

