Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.02. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

