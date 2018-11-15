Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments also reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,719,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

