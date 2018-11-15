Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Price Target at $18.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 731,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

