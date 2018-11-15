Analysts Set bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Price Target at $202.86

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, November 4th.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,856. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $247,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,859 shares of company stock worth $7,159,367. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

