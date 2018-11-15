Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) PT at $8.00

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 175,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,513. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $663.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

