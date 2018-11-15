Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) PT at $154.17

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.17.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,850. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

In other news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 631,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 256,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

