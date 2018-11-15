Analysts Set Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Price Target at $31.74

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

SFUN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 33,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,303. The stock has a market cap of $788.40 million, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fang has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.26 million. Fang had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fang will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fang during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 132.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,405,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 280,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fang by 56.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 310,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

