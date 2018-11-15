Analysts Set Ferro Co. (FOE) PT at $28.50

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Ferro has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Ferro by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

