Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (GNC) Price Target at $214.00

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.80).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

LON GNC opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.47) on Monday. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.