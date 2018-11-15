Analysts Set Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Price Target at $34.86

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.86 ($40.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on JUN3 shares. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of ETR JUN3 traded down €0.98 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €28.30 ($32.91). 96,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 52 week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

