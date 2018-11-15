Analysts Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Target Price at $27.33

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Cha purchased 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,953. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $317.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.87.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.