Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Price Target at $10.53

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00. Also, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total value of C$33,238.08.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.73 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

