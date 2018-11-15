Analysts Set Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) PT at $677.50

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.67 ($8.78).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

VSVS stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 522 ($6.82). The stock had a trading volume of 423,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.41).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

