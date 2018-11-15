Analyzing Belmond (BEL) & Studio City International (MSC)

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Belmond and Studio City International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belmond $561.00 million 3.44 -$45.03 million $0.12 156.00 Studio City International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Studio City International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belmond.

Profitability

This table compares Belmond and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belmond -5.88% 4.42% 1.78% Studio City International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Belmond and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belmond 1 1 1 0 2.00 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Belmond presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Studio City International has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Studio City International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Belmond.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Belmond shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Belmond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Belmond beats Studio City International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

