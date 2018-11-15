Analyzing Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) & Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Rego Payment Architectures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $394.10 million 6.11 $9.32 million $0.76 73.86 Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies 3.43% 9.56% 4.78% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -978.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bottomline Technologies and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 0 3 3 1 2.71 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Bottomline Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Rego Payment Architectures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

