Analyzing CUI Global (CUI) and Surge Components (SPRS)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CUI Global and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,011.11%. Given CUI Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Surge Components.

Risk & Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Surge Components’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.62 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -5.14 Surge Components $29.77 million 0.18 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Surge Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CUI Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -16.30% -16.81% -10.89% Surge Components 2.98% 19.14% 8.37%

Summary

Surge Components beats CUI Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

