Analyzing DavidsTea (DTEA) & Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ)

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) and Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get DavidsTea alerts:

DavidsTea has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crumbs Bake Shop has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DavidsTea and Crumbs Bake Shop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DavidsTea $173.64 million 0.31 -$22.09 million N/A N/A Crumbs Bake Shop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crumbs Bake Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DavidsTea.

Profitability

This table compares DavidsTea and Crumbs Bake Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DavidsTea -15.64% -1.34% -0.95% Crumbs Bake Shop N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of DavidsTea shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Crumbs Bake Shop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DavidsTea and Crumbs Bake Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DavidsTea 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crumbs Bake Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

DavidsTea presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Given DavidsTea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DavidsTea is more favorable than Crumbs Bake Shop.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of February 03, 2018, the company owned and operated 240 DAVIDsTEA stores. It also provides its products through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through a network of its stores, as well as online. It also offers catering services. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. is based in Paducah, Kentucky. On June 22, 2015, the voluntary petition of Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 11, 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.