Analyzing Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) and J.W. Mays (MAYS)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 10.13% 2.95% 1.44% J.W. Mays 15.44% 1.17% 0.94%

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. J.W. Mays does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.12 $133.56 million $1.75 10.53 J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.14 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than J.W. Mays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats J.W. Mays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

