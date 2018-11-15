Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:ANDX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 345,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,200. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth $75,252,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter worth $43,476,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter worth $34,442,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth $25,105,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

