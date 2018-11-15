Anders Gustafsson Sells 35,160 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $1,959,067.28.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,564,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

