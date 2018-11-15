ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

