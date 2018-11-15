Antonio R. Sanchez III Sells 15,000 Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (SNMP) Stock

Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Sanchez Production Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNMP shares. Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on Sanchez Production Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sanchez Production Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

About Sanchez Production Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

