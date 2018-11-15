Apache (APA) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Apache (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. Apache has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, CEO John J. Christmann bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,866.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 71.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,960 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $34,350,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,112.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

