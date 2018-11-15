Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Insider Sells $228,100.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIV opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Insider Sells $228,100.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/apartment-investment-and-management-co-aiv-insider-sells-228100-00-in-stock.html.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.