Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) PT Set at $4.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,877,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $378,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

