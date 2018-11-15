Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will report sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $61.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.27 million to $61.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.50 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $65.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Apollo Endosurgery and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,877,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,239 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.