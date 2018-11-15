Applied Materials (AMAT) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

AMAT stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 15,139,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530,318. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

