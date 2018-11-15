Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

APVO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 200,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,552. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.66. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APVO. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

