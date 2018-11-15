Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a net margin of 74.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

APVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

