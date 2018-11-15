Aptiv PLC (APTV) Holdings Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 229,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aptiv PLC (APTV) Holdings Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/aptiv-plc-aptv-holdings-reduced-by-alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc.html.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.