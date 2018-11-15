Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $52,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 196,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,564. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

