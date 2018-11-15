ARbit (ARB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,541.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. ARbit has a total market cap of $14,541.00 and $9.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 9,682,120 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

