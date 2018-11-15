Arcblock Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $7.82 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,575,360 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, BitMart, CoinBene, OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, LBank, DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

