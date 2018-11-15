Arcus Biosciences Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.81). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,407.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,937.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,787 shares of company stock worth $523,061 over the last 90 days.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

