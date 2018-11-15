Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) EVP Sells $18,570.76 in Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $18,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 167,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,608. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

