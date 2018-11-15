Argus (ARGUS) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Argus has a total market cap of $2,990.00 and $0.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

