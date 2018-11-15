Arionum (ARO) One Day Volume Tops $29,878.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $29,878.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.03206203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.07564937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00780222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01568169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00137108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.01967520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00473738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.